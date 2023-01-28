 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rocha vs Ashie: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Alexis Rocha takes on George Ashie in the main event tonight on DAZN, plus three more fights!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Alexis Rocha faces George Ashie in tonight’s DAZN main event
Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Alexis Rocha returns to the ring tonight to face short-notice opponent George Ashie, headlining a four-fight bill on Golden Boy’s first card of 2023, which also includes returns for Floyd Schofield and Bektemir Melikuziev, and a WBO eliminator at 105 lbs.

The show will go live at 8 pm ET on DAZN, and the eliminator is up first — if that’s the thing you’re most interested in, be sure to tune in at the top of the show!

John Hansen will be on the coverage for us this evening, and he’ll have live highlights, results, and updates in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Alexis Rocha (21-1, 13 KO) vs George Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Floyd Schofield (12-0, 10 KO) vs Alberto Mercado (17-4-1, 4 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Bektemir Melikuziev (10-1, 8 KO) vs Ulises Sierra (17-2-2, 10 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Oscar Collazo (5-0, 3 KO) vs Yudel Reyes (15-1, 5 KO), minimumweights, 12 rounds, WBO eliminator

