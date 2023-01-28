Rocha vs Ashie: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Alexis Rocha returns to the ring tonight to face short-notice opponent George Ashie, headlining a four-fight bill on Golden Boy’s first card of 2023, which also includes returns for Floyd Schofield and Bektemir Melikuziev, and a WBO eliminator at 105 lbs.

The show will go live at 8 pm ET on DAZN, and the eliminator is up first — if that’s the thing you’re most interested in, be sure to tune in at the top of the show!

John Hansen will be on the coverage for us this evening, and he’ll have live highlights, results, and updates in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)