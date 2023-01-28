Jake Paul and Tommy Fury go face-to-face in the ring at Beterbiev vs Yarde show

Jake Paul and Tommy Furyare once again set to meet, this time on Sunday, Feb. 26, in an ESPN+ and BT Sport pay-per-view main event from Saudi Arabia.

Paul (6-0, 4 KO) and Fury (8-0, 4 KO) will meet in an eight-round bout at a 185 lb catchweight, after having planned meetings in 2021 and 2022 fall apart.

The two fighters met up today in London, taking the ring to kick off some promotion before the Beterbiev vs Yarde main event. They traded words after a tense face-off, and here’s what the two had to say in a back-and-forth:

FURY: “This shit’s been going on too long. He will never box again. I’m not 50, I ain’t 40, I ain’t an MMA guy. I’ve been doing this me whole life, and I swear to God, you’re finished come 26th of February.”

PAUL: “He’s fought taxi drivers, he has no chin, it’s all a joke. I’m ending you and you already know it. You’re gonna crack under pressure, you’re not built for this moment. You’re an imposter. It’s all bravado, it’s all fake confidence. You can’t even knock out a taxi driver.”

FURY: “I was beating better people than you when I was 14 in the amateurs. I ain’t an MMA guy, I was beating people better than you when I was 14, while you were messing about on the Disney Channel. Don’t come here pretending you’re about it when you’re not.”

PAUL: “He’s gonna get knocked out by a Disney star. That’s plain and simple. End of story. You’ll see who the real professional boxer is. All these critics say, ‘Fight a real boxer,’ here we go.”

FURY: “I guarantee you, I swear to God, if it’s the last thing I do in boxing, you are over in four weeks. Enjoy the last few weeks of your so-called boxing career. When I hit you in the chin, you’re gonna stay hit, believe me.”

PAUL: “Tommy has so much to lose. His family’s gonna disown him when I knock him the fuck out. Sorry, Tyson, I love you, but it’s over for your brother.”

FURY: “I’m happy now we’re both in the ring, face-to-face, he knows what’s gonna happen. All I’ve heard for two and a half years is, ‘When are you fighting Jake, you backed out, you’re scared’ — you had two lucky opportunities to get out of this fight, and you should have took ‘em. In four weeks, it’s over. Mark my words, it’s over. All over.”