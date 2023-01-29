How to watch Serrano vs Cruz, Navarrete vs Wilson, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Feb. 2-4, 2023

Wednesday, Feb. 1

ESPN+ and Social Media, 3:00 pm ET, Navarrete vs Wilson weigh-in.

Thursday, Feb. 2

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Cruz press conference.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Erik Bazinyan vs Alantez Fox. Bazinyan is 27 years old and getting to that point where the record is getting a little paper-y and it’s getting hard to believe he’s a rising contender and not just a guy with a curated record. But I think Fox might be sneaky dangerous if Bazinyan is someone who can be found out. Alantez hasn’t fought since late 2021 and will be on the road in Montreal, but he’s extremely tall (6’4”) for 168 and can be tricky. PLUS: Yves Ulysse Jr will face Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (he’s been Gollaz on past Matchroom shows, he’s Valenzuela on the poster for this). Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Friday, Feb. 3

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Cruz weigh-in.

ESPN+, 6:30 pm ET, Navarrate vs Wilson prelims. The standard Top Rank prelim parade of prospects. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Emanuel Navarrete vs Liam Wilson. Navarrete is fighting Wilson for the vacant WBO title at 130 lbs, though Navarrete has not vacated his WBO belt at 126 yet. He’ll wisely see how he does here; even if he wins, maybe he just doesn’t like how he fights at the weight, you never know. There’s also a nice matchup between Jose Pedraza and Arnold Barboza Jr in the featured undercard bout. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, Feb. 4

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Serrano vs Cruz prelims. Ramla Ali! Yankiel Rivera! Aaron Aponte! Harley Maderos! Maybe another fight, we’ll see if the main card is four fights or five! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz, Alycia Baumgardner vs Elhem Mekhaled. TWO undisputed title fights! Serrano has three belts at 126, Cruz has one, and now they meet! It’s easily the best fight for the division, and Cruz (+400 last I checked at DK) is not quite the underdog you might expect, nor is Serrano (-600) quite the favorite I anticipated she would be. Hey man, 10 rounds, two-minute rounds, things can happen. You have a bad four-round stretch and all bets are off, I guess. Baumgardner has three belts at 140 and will meet Mekhaled with the fourth major title vacant, as the WBA have decided Hyun Mi Choi, who fought in October, is “in recess,” which is maybe a polite way of not wanting to deal with her fighting one low-money fight per year; the low money means a low percentage on the sanctioning fee. The main card also features Richardson Hitchins vs John Bauza, which is a nice matchup of unbeaten 140 lb prospects. I suspect we will see both Skye Nicolson vs Tania Alvarez and Shadasia Green vs Elin Cederroos on the main card, too — this many fights with 10, two-minute rounds and a 10-round men’s fight is not any longer a card than the average four-fight main card. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.