There was some buzz yesterday, after Terence Crawford was spotted in a photo with Golden Boy promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins. The natural inclination was to assume that Crawford could potentially be making a move to Golden Boy, and in this conversation with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV, De La Hoya explains why he thinks Crawford has been liking what he’s been hearing.

De La Hoya on his post about Terence Crawford

“He just wanted to come and say hi to two legends, me and Hopkins, and just showed him some love. Terence Crawford, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. And we’re looking forward to further our discussions so maybe we can make a Rocha vs Crawford fight.

“We can deliver whatever fights he wants. He’s the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world now so it’s a matter of just strategizing, sitting down with him again, I have a good feeling that he liked what he heard today with me and Hopkins.”

On his level of confidence in being able to close a deal with Crawford

“We can get him and (Alexis) Rocha, him and Vergil (Ortiz), and even him and Errol Spence. So this is the way we work with other promoters and we want to make things happen. We want to make 2023 the biggest year for boxing. So I’m going after everybody. I’m back, baby. I am back!

“I wouldn’t mind watching Terence with Rocha — that’s the fight. And then we have Vergil, and why not sit down with PBC and finally figure out Spence.”