Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia preview, Ioka vs Franco draw, more: Boxing podcast for Jan. 3, 2023

It’s Tuesday, it’s the start of a new year, and boxing is actually going to do anything at all before February, so we have fights to talk about on this week’s show!

First Half: Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia preview! Is the fight good? What about the undercard? We’ll talk about it!

Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia preview! Is the fight good? What about the undercard? We’ll talk about it! Intermission: The future. Does it freak you out? What about the past?

The future. Does it freak you out? What about the past? Second Half: Ioka vs Franco thoughts! What’s next after their draw? Plus some news of the week!

A shorter episode than most this week! NO! It will not stay that way next week or most weeks after this! It just happened this way. We go with the flow!

Thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.