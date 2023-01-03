After recent news was announced that the WBC is planning a new initiative to encourage the inclusion of trans fighters in the sport of boxing, unified super welterweight champion Natasha Jonas expresses her support for the move, believing that sports should be accessible to all.

“There shouldn’t be any barriers to sport, to being included and being able to participate in a sport that you love and you want to do. Saying that it also needs to be fair,” Jonas told Sky Sports.

In an effort towards fairness, the WBC will be utilizing an ‘at birth’ rule which would prohibit anybody assigned the sex of male at birth from ever fighting someone who was assigned the sex of female, and vice versa. That perhaps isn’t a perfect solution for everyone who has an opinion on the matter, but Jonas thinks it’s a good start.

“The world moves and sport moves and it doesn’t stop for anybody and this is the way the world is. There shouldn’t be barriers to anyone competing but we have to keep it fair. We’re a combat sport and there are physiological differences.”

Before the WBC kicks off what is expected to be a tournament, it continues to assess how many fighters are looking to compete in this new category before determining exactly how its format will look like.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman says his organization isn’t necessarily looking to establish a belt or a championship for this new category, but knowing how much the WBC likes to create new belts and designations, I wouldn’t rule that out. In fact, I’d wager that’s exactly what they will do when the time comes.