Amanda Serrano vs Erika Cruz to air on DAZN, February 4

DAZN will have the broadcast rights for the Feb. 4 card from New York’s Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, which will feature two undisputed championship fights.

In the main event, Amanda Serrano will face Erika Cruz for all the marbles at featherweight, and the co-feature sees Alycia Baumgardner taking on Elhem Mekhaled for all four titles at junior lightweight.

Also set for the card:

Richardson Hitchins vs John Bauza in a 10-round bout at 140 lbs

Reshat Mati vs Cletus Seldin in another 10-rounder at 140

Skye Nicolson vs Tania Alvarez

Ramla Ali vs Avril Mathie

Aaron Aponte vs Joshua Davis Rivers

Harley Mederos vs Julio Madera

This is a Matchroom card as far as top billing goes, but Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions — if perhaps not Jake himself — are involved with the event through Serrano. Even if Eddie Hearn and Paul still have beef, it doesn’t seem it will affect anything to do with Serrano, at the least.

“What a start to 2023 we have in store in New York,” said Hearn. “The women continue to lead the way in undisputed fights, and we have two of the very best in action.

“Puerto Rico vs Mexico fights always deliver fireworks, and we can expect nothing less when Amanda and Erika meet. Their clash of styles will make for a brilliant spectacle as Amanda and her army of fans returns to the scene of her history-making fight of the year with Katie, and we can expect a similar atmosphere to one of the greatest nights the sport has ever seen.”

“This is a pivotal moment, not just for me and my own career but for my home island of Puerto Rico,” said Serrano. “Earning the opportunity to be an undisputed lineal champion is something most fighters only dream about but becoming the first boxer from Puerto Rico to be an undisputed champion would make it even more special. I look forward to entering the ring on in my hometown of NYC back at Madison Square Garden [Theater], taking on a Mexican champion in Erika Cruz and making Puerto Rican history. I encourage all my fans to turn up and tune in!”

“I am grateful that this opportunity was finally given to me after many years of work,” said Cruz. “I have always gone against everything, but God is on my side, and he has given me the strength to achieve my goals. It’s time to make history and give Mexico its first unified champion at 126 lbs.”

“Mekhaled is a great fighter. She’s quick, smart, very skilled, and experienced,” Baumgardner said. “Her record and her last fight, where she really out-boxed [Delfine] Persoon shows that, but neither she nor anyone else in this division are on my level. So, I plan to end this one quick and make an example out of her.

“Since my WBC interim 2019 title, I’ve been waiting for this moment,” said Mekhaled. “Maybe fate has played well: instead of one belt, there are all on the line! It’s my time to shine.”