Hector Luis Garcia: My style will give Gervonta Davis problems, the world will realize how good I am

Hector Luis Garcia has a huge opportunity this coming Saturday, as the 130 lb titleholder will step up to the lightweight division for a crack at Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) had a breakout year in 2022, upsetting Chris Colbert in February and then taking the WBA junior lightweight title from Roger Gutierrez in August. This fight with Davis (27-0, 25 KO) is easily the biggest of his career to date.

The 31-year-old Dominican is also aware he’s the underdog — DraftKings have him listed at +800, with Davis a -1600 favorite — but says from training camp that he believes he will give Davis plenty of trouble in their Showtime PPV main event.

On his recent training camp:

“Training camp for this fight has been something special as I’ve been taking all my strength and conditioning to another level. I’m running in high elevation, getting the proper sparring and everything has come together perfectly. I’ve had plenty of time to prepare for Gervonta Davis, so I’ll be the best version of myself on fight night. Bob Santos, my head trainer, is not only a masterful strategist, but he’s also controlling my diet, so my body is feeling great, and my weight is on point. The team I have around me right now is the best one I’ve had in my whole career.”

On his matchup with Davis:

“Davis in my opinion is a top pound-for-pound fighter and one of the biggest punchers in boxing, so I know going into this fight that I’m an underdog. Not a lot of people are giving me a chance in this fight, but that’s what motivates me. I was in the same situation going into the Colbert fight, but this time I had a real training camp. I believe my style will give ‘Tank’ problems. I’m a southpaw with many tricks and I will be using all of them when I step in the ring.”

On what a win does for his career:

“A victory against ‘Tank’ will solidify me as one of the best fighters in the world. I already believe that in my own mind, but the world will realize how good I am after this fight. I didn’t get here by myself. I want to thank my team for all their support. Getting this fight has changed my life forever, but winning it will do wonders for everyone on my team.”

On fighting for his countrymen back home in the Dominican Republic:

“Everyone back home will be watching this fight, so I want to make them proud with a great performance. Right now, the Dominican Republic is making big news in boxing. Alberto Puello is a world champion and Carlos Adames will be soon. All of us are family and we love the support we get from our people back home. Fighters from the Dominican Republic are on the rise and we are here to stay.”