Former heavyweight titleholder Joseph Parker is keen on working himself back into the big-time heavyweight picture following his stoppage loss to Joe Joyce last September.

And in order to do so, Parker knows that he’s going to have to make a dramatic statement and is looking to do exactly that when he takes on Jack Massey on the Jan. 21 undercard of Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith. Parker warns that Massey shouldn’t read too much into his last performance, however.

“If he’s taking anything from my last fight then that’s a mistake,” Parker told Sky Sports. “I’ll show something better. [Joyce] was the better man on the day and on that day I gave it everything I had and it wasn’t good enough. On that day. If I could line up a few fights or a few good wins I’d love to have a rematch with him.”

With a win over Massey, Parker would look towards a possible rematch against Dillian Whyte, or perhaps Anthony Joshua, but he knows none of that will be really possible unless he handles business here.

So to that end Parker acknowledges that he needs to build himself back up coming off that last stoppage loss, and could greatly benefit from putting on what he calls an ‘explosive finish’ which would drive some positive momentum for him going forward.