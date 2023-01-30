WBO orders Melvin Jerusalem vs Oscar Collazo minimumweight title fight

Oscar Collazo won’t have to wait long for his shot at gold. Just two days after decisively winning his final eliminator, “El Pupilo” has been ordered to face newly crowned WBO minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem. The two have until February 14th to come to terms and avoid a >=$80,000 purse bid.

Those who don’t generally follow the lower weight classes may want to make an exception for this one. Collazo (6-0, 4 KO) is former Pan-Am gold medalist who got signed by Miguel Cotto right out of the amateurs, and he’s hit his professional stride alarmingly quickly with a decision over Vic Saludar and vicious knockout of Yudel Reyes last weekend.

Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KO) scored one the 2023’s more surprising finishes to date when he knocked Masataka Taniguchi into next week to claim the belt. The 28-year-old has been around the block and will be riding high after finally breaking through, making for a potentially explosive clash with Puerto Rico’s Collazo.