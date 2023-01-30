 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing announce “tag team” fight for March 4 card

Misfits Boxing will run a “tag team” fight on their March 4 card.

By Scott Christ
/ new
Misfits Boxing will run a “tag team” fight on their March 4 card
Misfits Boxing will run a “tag team” fight on their March 4 card

KSI’s Misfits Boxing outfit have announced a “tag team fight” for their next show on Saturday, March 4, which will apparently see budding cult legend Luis Pineda team with “Bdave” against “Stromedy” and Austin Sprinz.

How this works hasn’t been laid out, but it’s happening, and why not, I guess? I’m mentally checked out on fighting the losing battle “against” this stuff, but no, I do not consider this one of the things Misfits have done well that other promoters could learn from.

In response, a couple of mid-40s Germans put a great emoji into use:

So this sucks, and it’s stupid, but it’s all stupid and a lot of it sucks. Maybe they worry that this whole thing will start burning itself out and that they need to stay a step ahead of that and try out newer, more outrageously dumb ideas.

Either way, that’s happening. There it is.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook