Misfits Boxing announce “tag team” fight for March 4 card

KSI’s Misfits Boxing outfit have announced a “tag team fight” for their next show on Saturday, March 4, which will apparently see budding cult legend Luis Pineda team with “Bdave” against “Stromedy” and Austin Sprinz.

How this works hasn’t been laid out, but it’s happening, and why not, I guess? I’m mentally checked out on fighting the losing battle “against” this stuff, but no, I do not consider this one of the things Misfits have done well that other promoters could learn from.





So this sucks, and it’s stupid, but it’s all stupid and a lot of it sucks. Maybe they worry that this whole thing will start burning itself out and that they need to stay a step ahead of that and try out newer, more outrageously dumb ideas.

Either way, that’s happening. There it is.