Brandon Figueroa vs Mark Magsayo official for March 4 on Showtime, interim WBC featherweight title at stake

Showtime have officially announced the expected March 4 main event between Brandon Figueroa and Mark Magsayo, which will be for the interim WBC featherweight title.

The a tripleheader Showtime Championship Boxing event will take place at Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. By the time the fight comes around, it could be for the full and vacant WBC title, depending on what happens when current titlist Rey Vargas faces O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC title at 130 lbs.

(If this is confusing, like, I know, but it’ll shake out and you’ll pick it up eventually. We’ve got basically the exact same situation with the WBO right now, where featherweight titlist Emanuel Navarrete fights on Feb. 3 against Liam Wilson for their vacant 130 lb title, and Robeisy Ramirez vs Isaac Dogboe is already set for the interim featherweight title on Apr. 1, which could by then just be a full vacant WBO featherweight title fight.)

Figueroa (23-1-1, 18 KO) is a former titleholder at 122 lbs, losing a close decision in an action-packed fight with Stephen Fulton Jr in Nov. 2021. He fought just once last year, moving up to featherweight to stop Carlos Castro in the sixth round in July, a fight where he struggled a bit but did get the job done before the halfway point all the same.

He’s an action fighter, a warrior, and he will have a nice next test in Magsayo (24-1, 16 KO), who upset Gary Russell Jr in Jan. 2022 to win the WBC featherweight title, before losing it to the aforementioned Vargas in the main event of that same July card where Figueroa beat Castro.

Both Russell vs Magsayo and Magsayo vs Vargas were at least a little controversial, as Magsayo beat Russell by majority decision, and Vargas beat Magsayo by split decision.

Figueroa had been briefly expected to rematch Fulton, this time at featherweight, before news came out that Fulton was going to stay at 122 and defend his two belts against Naoya Inoue. That’s not official yet, but it’s the way things are leaning, especially with this fight now being made official.

Also on the card: