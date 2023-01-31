Tuesday! Tuesday! Tuesday! You guys — it’s Tuesday! And that means it’s time for the latest episode of Prophets of Goom.

THIS WEEK!

A look ahead at another busy week in boxing! Serrano vs Cruz and Baumgardner vs Mekhaled top a strong DAZN show! Navarrete vs Wilson on ESPN! Bazinyan vs Fox from the French-Canadian tundra! Intermission: February — what’s its GD problem? Groundhog Day! Valentine’s Day! We get sidetracked talking about podcast listener demographics from Spotify!

February — what’s its GD problem? Groundhog Day! Valentine’s Day! We get sidetracked talking about podcast listener demographics from Spotify! Second Half: Artur Beterbiev remains inevitable! Alexis Rocha also won a fight! What’s up with Terence Crawford and Golden Boy? Some other stuff!

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.