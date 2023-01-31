 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beterbiev remains inevitable, Terence Crawford and Golden Boy, weekend preview, more: Boxing podcast for Jan. 31, 2023

We’ve got a busy weekend ahead and a LOT to talk about from last week, too! IT’S THE PODCAST TIME!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

We preview Serrano vs Cruz and talk so much more boxing on this week’s show!
We preview Serrano vs Cruz and talk so much more boxing on this week’s show!
Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Tuesday! Tuesday! Tuesday! You guys — it’s Tuesday! And that means it’s time for the latest episode of Prophets of Goom.

THIS WEEK!

  • First Half: A look ahead at another busy week in boxing! Serrano vs Cruz and Baumgardner vs Mekhaled top a strong DAZN show! Navarrete vs Wilson on ESPN! Bazinyan vs Fox from the French-Canadian tundra!
  • Intermission: February — what’s its GD problem? Groundhog Day! Valentine’s Day! We get sidetracked talking about podcast listener demographics from Spotify!
  • Second Half: Artur Beterbiev remains inevitable! Alexis Rocha also won a fight! What’s up with Terence Crawford and Golden Boy? Some other stuff!

As always, thank you so much for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marisano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook