Undisputed super middleweight world champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn may hold all of the titles, but she was the one doing the calling out when she told Sky Sports that she has no problem heading to the U.K. in order to make a fight against Savannah Marshall.

Crews-Dezurn says the support the U.K. has given to women’s boxing make it an appealing destination — but she insists that the terms of the contract provide her with the financial terms that show respect to her as the undisputed champ.

“She’s strong, she has experience, Crews-Dezurn said of Marshall. “But I went straight to her front door to let her know I’m willing and able to fight you. But don’t try to short-change me when I’m bringing all the marbles to the table. Give me the due diligence and the respect as an undisputed champion, who’s giving you an opportunity to become a champion again after you lost your belt,” she added.

Marshall was most recently in a big showdown with Claressa Shields last October, and Crews-Dezurn said there’s a reason Marshall hasn’t been beating down her door for a fight. That being said, Crews-Dezurn is pursuing the potential fight with Marshall anyway, knowing that a window of opportunity could be closing as she, herself, is looking at other potential challenges.