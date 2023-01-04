Dillon Danis pulls out of KSI fight, replaced by FaZe Temper

In a move that will or at least should surprise nobody who pays attention to any of this stuff, Dillon Danis has withdrawn from his scheduled Jan. 14 exhibition bout with KSI, and will be replaced by FaZe Temper.

Perhaps this will finally convince the DAZN social media team to stop spending so much time caring what Dillon Danis most recently said about people who actually fight, even if they are “just YouTubers.”

“I mentioned at the press conference that Dillon was being haunted by me,” KSI said today in a press release. “He made his excuses and knew he couldn’t handle what I bring to a boxing ring. This answers the question whether he’s a fighter or not. He’s a warrior alright — a keyboard warrior, and hopefully he’s learned to leave the real men to speak with their actions rather than hollow words.”

“That being said, my focus won’t be distracted from the task at hand and that’s FaZe Temper. We’ve come head-to-head plenty of times with the Sidemen and FaZe Clan competing against each other, and it looks like we have another challenge on our hands. Credit to Temper for stepping up like a real fighter.”

Temper fought on the third Misfits Boxing/DAZN show, the one from Texas where Hasim Rahman Jr lost to Greg Hardy, beating someone called “Overtflow.”

“I showed exactly what I can do in my last fight. At any moment in the fight, I can catch my opponent and you can see how they respond when that happens. The Sidemen have been on top for too long, and it’s time for FaZe and I to show them exactly what we’re made of. Sure, KSI is a huge name, but only one man is going to come out of this victorious. I hope he’s as prepared as he says he is, because I’m coming to London to do one thing, and that’s claim a massive win inside that ring.”

The exhibition-filled show will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, and available on DAZN PPV. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage for those interested.