Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo, Frazer Clarke join Eubank vs Smith

The January 21st Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith undercard continued to come together today with the addition of Ekow Essuman vs Chris Kongo and the latest from Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke.

Essuman (18-0, 7 KO) will be making his third defense as British and Commonwealth welterweight champion, having lifted the belts from Chris Jenkins in July 2021. He’s looked a little shaky since breaking Danny Ball’s face, winning an uninspiring UD over Darren Tetley and a competitive one over Samuel Antwi.

Kongo (14-1, 7 KO) is coming off a somewhat meaningful win over former Shawn Porter and Conor Benn victim Sebastian Formella, his second since losing his WBO trinket to Michael McKinson in March 2021. It’s a good matchup that should push whoever wins onto the world stage,

“Big Fraze” (4-0, 3 KO) passed a solid test in November by shutting out prospect checker extraordinaire Kamil Sokolowski over six rounds. Sky had been pushing for more aggressive matchmaking, which is fair considering he’s 31 and an Olympian, but seeing as we’re less than three weeks out and he’s up against TBA, this looks like a stay-busy affair.

Matty Harris (3-0, 2 KO) and Scott Forrest (3-0, 3 KO) will be in action as well.

Between these and the previously revealed undercard bouts, this has turned into a really solid show overall. Not a bad way to start the year.