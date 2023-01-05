Alycia Baumgardner ready for shot at undisputed, says Mikaela Mayer rematch can wait

Unified super featherweight titleholder Alycia Baumgardner holds three of the four major world titles after beating archnemesis Mikaela Mayer last October by split decision. Mayer was bitterly disappointed by the split decision loss and the chance shut Baumgardner up as the two bitterly dislike one another.

So, of course, after Baumgardner got the upset win, she has taken every opportunity to shove it in Mayer’s face, and is having such a great time doing so that she isn’t in a rush to make the rematch happen.

“I dominated that girl from round one to round 10. The judges had it right and that’s what we go off, we grabbed the win and keep on pushing.”

Instead Baumgardner says that she’s focused on the chance to grab undisputed status by fighting for the WBA title — which is now vacant — against Elhem Mekhaled on Feb. 4th at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.

And now that Baumgardner is essentially on top, she has no plans of going backwards. As for Mayer, despite their fight being over, the bitterness between them is probably just as potent as its ever been, so Baumgardner wants to let Mayer stew in her loss for a while longer.

“You’re always going to remember my name. No matter how our careers go there’s always going to be that bitterness within her. I’m sure people would love to see a rematch. In boxing anything can happen but right now at this moment I’m shooting for undisputed.”

Baumgardner would add that if perhaps Mayer took her loss a bit more humbly then she might be more inclined to jump right back into the ring with her. For now, however, she thinks Mayer needs some humble pie, and she’s not prepared to entertain Mayer until she finishes her plate.