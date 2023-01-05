Demetrius Andrade again calls out Charlo twins, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant

Demetrius Andrade is moving up to the super middleweight division, returning to action this Saturday on the Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia PPV undercard.

Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) vacated his WBO middleweight title last year, then passed on a super middleweight interim title bout with Zach Parker when the fight was bought for low money at purse bid.

This move over to Premier Boxing Champions could be beneficial, and that’s what Andrade is hoping.

“I jumped on the opportunity to be on this card with all these young stars,” he said on Wednesday. “I know everyone is coming to do what they do, and I’m gonna set the stage right. I respect what Nicholson can do and I know he’s leaving it all in the ring. But my skills will speak louder than my words.”

Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KO) is tough and a good puncher, but has been unsuccessful against better opponents like Jesse Hart, Steve Rolls, and Edgar Berlanga. He’ll be a major underdog against the 34-year-old Andrade, who is still looking for “the big fights.”

“I was trying to get the big names at middleweight, I was knocking on everyone’s door, but at the end of the day, it didn’t happen. Everything happens for a reason, and I believe that this is the best division for me,” Andrade added.

“At the end of the day, all the fights at the top of the division will be tough. I would have to look real close to break down who the biggest challenge is, but I’m giving them all credit and acknowledging that they’re all gonna be tough fights when we get in there.”

Andrade, if he sticks with PBC, would have clearer targets in fights potentially much easier to make now, and he’s got names on his mind.

“I want to give the sport what they’re looking for, because that’s also what I want with myself. Me and Jermall Charlo have had this rivalry brewing for years. It’s nothing but respect, but I want to take care of it in the ring. Who else is calling him out the way I am?

“I want the Charlo twins, I want David Benavidez and Caleb Plant. I’m ready for anyone who wants to put on a big show.”