Hector Luis Garcia: Gervonta Davis fight will be all about the early rounds

Hector Luis Garcia has a career-biggest opportunity this coming Saturday, when the Dominican titleholder comes up from 130 lbs to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis in a Showtime PPV main event.

Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) had a big 2022, upsetting Chris Colbert and then beating Roger Gutierrez for the WBA junior lightweight title. But he knows he’s stepping up to another level in this fight, too, and says he’ll wait to see how the fight goes early.

“It’s going to be all about how the fight starts out. I respect him and I know what he can bring, so I’m going to have to study him and see how the fight shakes out in the first few rounds,” Garcia said at Wednesday’s media workout.

“I know that I have an advantage with my reach. It definitely could be a factor in this fight. But at the same time, I have to take the fight moment-by-moment and be attentive to every detail. It’s so important against an opponent like Gervonta especially.”

The fight is also one where Garcia, 31, knows he’s representing his country in the ring against a top worldwide star in the sport.

“This fight is not only important to me, but to the whole Dominican Republic. I’m going up against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world and I know that I have to be ready for that challenge. I’m coming to show the world that superstars can fall, too.

“I can guarantee that the Dominican Republic will be proud of me. Our flag will be raised up high. Everyone can expect a great performance from me on Saturday night.

“I’ve been fighting since I was 14 years old and I come from a very small province in the Dominican Republic. I’ve had to earn everything I’ve ever gotten. This is a great opportunity and I’m ready to capitalize.”