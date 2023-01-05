Gervonta Davis: Hector Luis Garcia is a threat to Ryan Garcia fight, everything else I want to do

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is returning to the ring this Saturday, facing Hector Luis Garcia in a Showtime PPV main event, which is meant to set up an April showdown with Ryan Garcia.

Baltimore native Davis (27-0, 25 KO) will have home field advantage in nearby Washington, DC, and expects a “great crowd,” he said at Wednesday’s media workout.

He’s also not going by the oddsmakers or what most fans think, and is giving Garcia his respect.

“I know that Hector Luis Garcia is going to come to fight and we’re going to give the fans what they want to see,” Davis said.

“Garcia did what he had to do to earn this fight. He beat a top contender and then won the belt. Giving him the shot was the perfect timing for everyone. He’s earned his stripes.

“Our main focus is Hector Luis Garcia. We know that he’s a threat to everything I want to do. The goal is to put on a great performance, nothing else.”

Garcia does, indeed, threaten Tank’s plans for the much bigger fight against the much bigger star in three months; another upset win by the Dominican would completely derail the Tank vs Ryan fight, which could still happen in that scenario, but also would not have nearly the momentum or commercial appeal, similar to the the Mayweather vs Judah fight in 2006, which went ahead after Zab Judah was upset by Carlos Baldomir three months earlier.