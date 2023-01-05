 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gervonta Davis reacts to face off with Hector Garcia

Gervonta Davis takes on Hector Garcia this weekend in a Showtime PPV.

By Wil Esco
Gervonta Davis says he was checking Hector Garcia’s temperature when he shoved him during their face off.

Ahead of this weekend’s Showtime PPV fight headlined by Gervonta Davis and Hector Garcia, Davis takes some time to chat with media reporters about his feelings heading into this fight. Check out some of what Davis had to say below.

Gervonta Davis on his face off with Hector Garcia and pushing him

“It was cool. He was preparing for what I was about to do...I ain’t push him like I did Rolly, just check his temperature.”

On be called out by fighters across several divisions

“That’s more money for me. I’ll fight all of ‘em.”

On who he believes the the more skilled fighter between Hector and Ryan Garcia

“Skill wise, Hector. For sure.”

On Adrien Broner’s upcoming fight with Ivan Redkach

“I know that Adrien gonna touch him up but I’m gonna touch him up after that, for sure. So I’ll be there for sure. Ya’ll might see another lil’ situation going on. He been talking too much.”

On how concerned he was that this fight might fall apart after dealing with out of the ring issues

“I wasn’t worried, just wanted to clear my name. That’s it.”

