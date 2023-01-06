Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live streaming weigh-in video and results

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will weigh in today for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view, and we’ll be here with live updates if you can’t tune in.

If you can tune in, the live stream starts at 4 pm ET:

Davis (27-0, 25 KO) and Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) are meeting in the lightweight division in the 12-round main event.

The PPV card also features:

Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian, welterweights, 12 rounds

Rashidi Ellis vs Roiman Villa, welterweights, 12 rounds

Demetrius Andrade vs Demond Nicholson, super middleweights, 10 rounds

The prelims, which will stream free on Showtime, feature:

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Rosales, junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Brandun Lee vs Diego Gonzalo Luque, junior welterweights, 8 rounds

We will have live coverage for the entire card tomorrow evening, starting at 6:45 pm ET for the prelims and 9 pm ET for the PPV card, which will have full round-by-round updates. Join us then!