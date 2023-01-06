Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live streaming weigh-in video and results

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will weigh in today for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view, and we’ll be here with live updates if you can’t tune in.
If you can tune in, the live stream starts at 4 pm ET:
Davis (27-0, 25 KO) and Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) are meeting in the lightweight division in the 12-round main event.
The PPV card also features:
- Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian, welterweights, 12 rounds
- Rashidi Ellis vs Roiman Villa, welterweights, 12 rounds
- Demetrius Andrade vs Demond Nicholson, super middleweights, 10 rounds
The prelims, which will stream free on Showtime, feature:
- Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Rosales, junior middleweights, 8 rounds
- Brandun Lee vs Diego Gonzalo Luque, junior welterweights, 8 rounds
We will have live coverage for the entire card tomorrow evening, starting at 6:45 pm ET for the prelims and 9 pm ET for the PPV card, which will have full round-by-round updates. Join us then!
