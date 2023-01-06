 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia live streaming weigh-in video and results

Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia weigh in today for tomorrow’s fight!

By Scott Christ
/ new
Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia weigh in today for Saturday’s fight
Gervonta Davis and Hector Luis Garcia weigh in today for Saturday’s fight
Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia will weigh in today for Saturday night’s Showtime pay-per-view, and we’ll be here with live updates if you can’t tune in.

If you can tune in, the live stream starts at 4 pm ET:

Davis (27-0, 25 KO) and Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) are meeting in the lightweight division in the 12-round main event.

The PPV card also features:

  • Jaron Ennis vs Karen Chukhadzhian, welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Rashidi Ellis vs Roiman Villa, welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Demetrius Andrade vs Demond Nicholson, super middleweights, 10 rounds

The prelims, which will stream free on Showtime, feature:

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Omar Rosales, junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Brandun Lee vs Diego Gonzalo Luque, junior welterweights, 8 rounds

We will have live coverage for the entire card tomorrow evening, starting at 6:45 pm ET for the prelims and 9 pm ET for the PPV card, which will have full round-by-round updates. Join us then!

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook