As we’re presumably working our way towards a rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall, Taylor tells Sky Sports that he’s not going to make the same mistake he did the last time he fought Catterall, resting on his laurels.

Now training under Joe McNally, Taylor is looking to get back to his roots and freshen up his approach as he grew complacent after becoming undisputed champion at 140. Taylor has since vacated three of those major world titles, but still holding his WBO belt, Taylor wants to remind everyone just how good he can be.

“I think what I had achieved in 18 fights and in only four or five years as a professional, becoming an undisputed champion, no one’s ever done it before in the UK in the four belt era, creating a massive part of history, I just got a little bit complacent,” Taylor admitted. “I tried to learn from other athletes and boxers letting complacency creep in but I am only human at the end of the day and it did creep in a little bit but I won’t be making the same mistake twice.”

After what we saw transpire in the first meeting between Taylor and Catterall, it’s clear that Taylor can’t afford to overlook Catterall as an opponent and will need to both be in shape and completely focused if he’s going to secure a convincing win this time around. Taylor did officially edge the cards the first time around, but received tons of criticism as many observers believe Catterall deserved to have his hand raised.

Taylor will want to leave absolutely no doubt this time around.