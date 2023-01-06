Davis vs Garcia weigh-in results, stare down, photos, and video

Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Hector Luis Garcia are officially set for Saturday night, as both men made weight without issue today in Washington, DC.

Davis (27-0, 25 KO) and Garcia (16-0, 10 KO) both weighed in at 134 lbs even, coming in with room to spare on their 135 lb limit for the 12-round lightweight fight, which headlines a Showtime pay-per-view.

The rest of the card is also good to go. Quick results from the undercard weigh-ins:

PPV Undercard:

Jaron Ennis 145.6 vs Karen Chukhadzhian 146.2

Rashidi Ellis 146.2 vs Roiman Villa 145.8

Demetrius Andrade 167 vs Demond Nicholson 167.2

Prelims:

Vito Mielnicki Jr 153.2 vs Omar Rosales 152.8

Brandun Lee 141.4 vs Diego Luque 141.2

Travon Marshall 149.8 vs Shawn West 151.2

Bad Left Hook will be here tomorrow evening with live coverage starting from 6:45 pm ET for the prelims, and then continuing at 9 pm ET for the pay-per-view main card. We’ll have full round-by-round for all four fights on the PPV card, and highlights and much more as the night goes on.

Full weigh-in video here:

Photos:

(Well, screenshots.)