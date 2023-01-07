 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Davis vs Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV card

Gervonta Davis takes on Hector Luis Garcia in the first major fight of 2023, live tonight!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
Gervonta Davis takes on Hector Luis Garcia in the first major fight of 2023
Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to the ring tonight, facing Hector Luis Garcia in a 12-round lightweight main event on Showtime PPV.

Bad Left Hook will be here with live coverage, starting with the prelims on YouTube at 6:45 pm ET, then continuing with the PPV main card at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on round-by-round for all four PPV fights, and we’ll have live highlights and more in this stream:

If you’re looking to order the PPV, it’s $74.99 and is available through standard cable/satellite. If you want a streaming option, both PPV.com and Showtime directly have the fight.

Prelims (YouTube, 6:45 pm ET)

  • Vito Mielnicki Jr (13-1, 8 KO) vs Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KO) vs Diego Luque (21-10-2, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Travon Marshall (6-0, 5 KO) vs Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET)

  • Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) vs Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds
  • Jaron Ennis (29-0, 27 KO) vs Karen Chukhadzhian (21-1, 11 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KO) vs Roiman Villa (25-1, 24 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Demetrius Andrade (31-0, 19 KO) vs Demond Nicholson (26-4-1, 22 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds

