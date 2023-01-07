Davis vs Garcia: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV card

Gervonta “Tank” Davis returns to the ring tonight, facing Hector Luis Garcia in a 12-round lightweight main event on Showtime PPV.

Bad Left Hook will be here with live coverage, starting with the prelims on YouTube at 6:45 pm ET, then continuing with the PPV main card at 9 pm ET. Wil Esco will be on round-by-round for all four PPV fights, and we’ll have live highlights and more in this stream:

If you’re looking to order the PPV, it’s $74.99 and is available through standard cable/satellite. If you want a streaming option, both PPV.com and Showtime directly have the fight.

Prelims (YouTube, 6:45 pm ET)

Vito Mielnicki Jr (13-1, 8 KO) vs Omar Rosales (9-1-1, 5 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

Brandun Lee (26-0, 22 KO) vs Diego Luque (21-10-2, 10 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Travon Marshall (6-0, 5 KO) vs Shawn West (7-2-1, 4 KO), junior middleweights, 6 rounds

Main Card (SHO PPV, 9:00 pm ET)