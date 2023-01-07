Prospects Vito Mielnicki Jr, Brandun Lee, and Travon Marshall all won easily as expected on tonight’s Davis vs Garcia prelims.

Let’s do a quick rundown of what we saw.

Vito Mielnicki Jr TKO-4 Omar Rosales

The last of three frankly putrid matchups on this portion of the card saw Mielnicki go to 14-1 (9 KO) against the badly over-matched Rosales (9-2-1, 5 KO), dropping the 32-year-old late in round three, and then getting the stoppage early in round four. Mielnicki is a prospect at 154, but this fight taught us nothing we didn’t already know, which was the theme for this portion of the broadcast.

Brandun Lee TKO-4 Diego Luque

A nothing matchup here, just something to keep Lee (27-0, 23 KO) busy as he hopefully awaits a bigger fight in the spring or early summer. Luque (21-11-2, 10 KO) is 37 and now 0-7-1 in his last eight fights, and he didn’t bring much to the ring here other than toughness. Lee, 23, never dropped him, but he was battering the veteran by late in round three, and they could have stopped it there, between rounds, earlier in the fourth — basically, it’s over, and now Lee needs to step the competition back up if he truly intends to be a contender this year, and he knows that.

Travon Marshall TKO-1 Shawn West

Official time was 50 seconds. The stoppage was probably too soon, at least in my view — not much of what Marshall (7-0, 6 KO) was throwing at West (7-3-1, 4 KO) was actually landing, but whatever, the outcome was basically inevitable and designed to be so.

Davis vs Garcia prelims video