Demetrius Andrade’s move to 168 lbs was a successful one, as he scored a dominant win over Demond Nicholson to open the Davis vs Garcia pay-per-view tonight in Washington, DC.

The fight did go the full 10 rounds, with judges scoring the fight 100-88 on all three cards. BLH had it 100-88 on two separate unofficial cards.

Andrade (32-0, 19 KO) put in a pretty familiar sort of performance, starting fast — including a questionable second round knockdown — before settling into a groove and somewhat cruising in the second half of the fight especially, though he did score another knockdown in the 10th round.

In short, it wasn’t really a “different” sort of Andrade, who at 34 is still seeking what you could call his first “big” fight, despite having won world titles at 154 and 160. Whether this was good enough to get him the sort of fight he wants next remains to be seen, but as usual, it was one-sided.

Nicholson (26-5-1, 22 KO) was also his usual self, tough and resilient, but ultimately pretty well outclassed against a better level of opponent.

Andrade did admit that the weight difference was noticeable for him in the bout, and said once again that he did want to fight “the best.”

SHOStats saw Andrade landing 145 of 325 (45%) total punches, and 121 of 226 (54%) power shots, compared to Nicholson at a paltry 28 of 231 (12%) total punches and 25 of 170 (15%) power punches.

