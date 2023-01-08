KSI vs FaZe Temper, Ajagba vs Shaw, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Jan. 13-14, 2023

Friday, January 13

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Kim Clavel vs Jessica Nery. This was originally going to be available as a FITE PPV in the U.S., but ESPN+ have picked it up. Clavel has the WBC belt at 108, and Nery has the WBA, so this is a unification in Laval, Quebec. 140 lb prospect Mazlum Akdeniz is in action, plus some other stuff. Not the biggest event by any means, but we’ll be here, because I simply want to watch some dang boxing. I hate that holiday break, man, but at least it was pretty short this year. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

Saturday, January 14

DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET, KSI vs FaZe Temper. It’s another DAZN/Misfits show, another KSI fight! Very predictably, Dillon Danis pulled out, and FaZe Temper has stepped in. The show also has Salt Papi, or at least did last I checked, and some other YouTube/influencer people. The show is priced at $39.99 in the US, £11.99 in the UK, $14.99 in Australia, and is also available through DAZN PPV in Canada, France, New Zealand, Sweden, Mexico, and the Netherlands. If you’re elsewhere with DAZN, it’ll be included with your subscription. As with every other KSI fight has had after his 2019 bout with Logan Paul, this is not sanctioned, so technically an “exhibition,” though it’ll be full or full-ish contact. We’ll be here because we need them KSI numbers and it’s not in the way of any actual boxing or anything. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Ajagba vs Shaw prelims. Floyd Diaz and Haven Brady Jr are in action, among others, and I’d assume either Guido Vianello’s fight or Adam Lopez vs Abraham Nova will also be on the prelims portion. We’ll be here! Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.

ESPN and ESPN+, 10:00 pm ET, Efe Ajagba vs Stephan Shaw. This was originally supposed to be Ajagba vs Oscar Rivas, which was a solid matchup, but I kinda like this one better. Shaw was meant to face Guido Vianello on this card, so he’s been training and is ready and all that, and it’ll be a good chance to see what he’s really got, and a chance for Ajagba to get some momentum again — he’s had just one fight since losing to Frank Sanchez in Oct. 2021. Bad Left Hook will have live coverage.