Gervonta Davis kept his undefeated record, stopping Hector Luis Garcia after eight rounds of action tonight in a Showtime pay-per-view main event from Washington, DC.

Technically, the official time of the stoppage was 0:13 of round nine, as Garcia did not come out for that round. He was rocked badly late in round eight, and was telling his corner, “I can’t see right now.” He was just genuinely unable to continue safely.

Garcia (16-1, 10 KO), though, did fight a good fight here, even if he was probably behind on the official cards, and was down 78-74 on both of Bad Left Hook

After a very slow start in the first two rounds, Garcia landed some good lefts in round three, and in the fourth, the action really picked up, with Davis starting to show his quality.

The action briefly stopped in round eight due to a fight in the crowd, which was odd, and when things resumed, Garcia still looked good. But Davis caught him with a wicked power shot late in that round, and Garcia looked instantly rocked, basically knocked out on his feet. He was aware enough to back away but in bad shape, and though Davis didn’t have the time to finish him right there, Garcia was unable to continue.

“When I caught him, I knew he was hurt bad,” Davis said. “He’s a fighter so he didn’t want to show it, but I knew he was hurt.”

“I was trying to beat him mentally, I was trying to trick him with my hands and my eyes,” he continued. “He’s a talented fighter, so I had to bait him in. (Fighting southpaws bothers me) a little bit, because I don’t fight them that often, but that’s part of the game.”

Asked if Ryan Garcia is indeed next, Davis replied, “God willing, man. I’m ready for the fight. It’s scheduled for April. I’m here. He’s been training, he’s been talking. Let’s see who’s really ‘bout that. I’m ready. I’ll be in the gym (soon).”

“I just couldn’t see from the eye,” Garcia said, and confirmed that it was better by the time he did his interview. “I didn’t know where I was when he hit me with that shot. My head still hurts. My vision is back, but I couldn’t see from the eye.”

“I thought it was going well until that point,” he added. “I was picking my spots against him and thought the fight was going well.”

Gervonta Davis vs Hector Luis Garcia highlights

#DavisGarcia spent much of RD1 finding their distance and processing what the other fighter was giving to them. How will RD2 go?



Order #DavisGarcia now! : https://t.co/c2C4VnzRmn pic.twitter.com/Px4TTB9I0X — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 8, 2023

Hector Garcia connects with a counter in RD3. The patience for both fighters, and the crowd, is wearing thin.



Order #DavisGarcia now! : https://t.co/c2C4VnzRmn pic.twitter.com/t14XQPE2ut — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 8, 2023

.@gervontaa pushing the pace now, forcing Garcia to fight his style of fight.



Order #DavisGarcia now! : https://t.co/c2C4VnzRmn pic.twitter.com/ctBO5vcYG5 — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) January 8, 2023