Davis vs Garcia: Boxing pros react to Gervonta Davis’ win over Hector Luis Garcia

Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, Claressa Shields and more weigh in after Gervonta Davis’ latest win.

By Scott Christ
Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, Claressa Shields and more weigh in after Gervonta Davis' latest win
Ryan Garcia, Errol Spence Jr, Claressa Shields and more weigh in after Gervonta Davis’ latest win
Gervonta “Tank” Davis got through tonight’s bout with Hector Luis Garcia, stopping the Dominican after eight rounds, and has likely set up an April 15 showdown with Ryan Garcia.

That’s not officially official just yet, but has been the expected date, and terms have been agreed for the bout.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) had a slow start in this one, but once he got going in the fourth round, he showed his quality again. Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) obviously didn’t get the result he wanted — and he took some, in my view, pretty unwarranted knocks that you’ll see below — but he mostly fought pretty well here and showed his own skills. He was in this fight, and then he wasn’t.

We now, again, look ahead to Davis vs Ryan Garcia, which should happen, but is not 100 percent set just yet.

Here’s what some of the pros had to say about Tank’s win:

