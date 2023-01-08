Gervonta “Tank” Davis got through tonight’s bout with Hector Luis Garcia, stopping the Dominican after eight rounds, and has likely set up an April 15 showdown with Ryan Garcia.

That’s not officially official just yet, but has been the expected date, and terms have been agreed for the bout.

Davis (28-0, 26 KO) had a slow start in this one, but once he got going in the fourth round, he showed his quality again. Garcia (16-1, 10 KO) obviously didn’t get the result he wanted — and he took some, in my view, pretty unwarranted knocks that you’ll see below — but he mostly fought pretty well here and showed his own skills. He was in this fight, and then he wasn’t.

We now, again, look ahead to Davis vs Ryan Garcia, which should happen, but is not 100 percent set just yet.

Here’s what some of the pros had to say about Tank’s win:

No more talking let’s get it on



APRIL 15th — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) January 8, 2023

Tank did that! Man Garcia was sturdy ass hell!!!!!!! What a great fight!! — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) January 8, 2023

Davis the — Alycia Baumgardner (@alyciambaum) January 8, 2023

Food ️ — Frank Martin (@TheGhost_2016) January 8, 2023

Period Ahhh Period Uhhh @Gervontaa — Franchón Crews-Dezurn (@TheHHDiva) January 8, 2023

I am very proud of Hector #DavisGarcia — Sulem Urbina (@SulemUrbina) January 8, 2023

Tank's POWER is something serious, boy! Garcia QUIT in his corner before Tank could finish the job! #TankGarcia — Sergio Mora (@TheLatinSnake_) January 8, 2023

I told yall that mutha fuka is strong — Ishé Oluwa Kamau Ali Smith (@IsheSugarShay) January 8, 2023

When you hear Thumps when the gloves hit a person's head means that their hard. — Peter Quillin (@KIDCHOCOLATE) January 8, 2023

Fought with a tore bicep 7rds straight smh #garcia stops the fight because he can’t see ? SMH !!! — Edgar Berlanga Jr (@EdgarBerlangaJr) January 8, 2023