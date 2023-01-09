Immediately following his TKO stoppage of Hector Luis Garcia during this past weekend’s Showtime PPV main event, Gervonta Davis appeared at the post-fight press conference to talk a bit about what transpired and what’s to come. Check out some excerpts what Davis had to say below.

Gervonta Davis on his stoppage of Hector Luis Garcia

“I knew I caught him good but I didn’t know I caught him like that, to where I thought he wasn’t gonna come out (for the ninth), but I knew I caught him good. But I came back to the corner and was like that I knew I was about to knock him out, ‘cause I was touching him, I started touching him more.”

On what he was seeing during the fight with Hector Luis Garcia

“I felt as though he was trying to set me up, so I couldn’t just go out there and throw punches. When you got somebody like that, it’s more so beating them mentally. So that’s basically what I was doing: not try to run into no shots, I was trying to catch him good but not let him catch me.

“I had to figure him out. I really didn’t want to throw shots and leave myself open because he’s game. I feel as though he’s a technical fighter and I didn’t want to leave myself open...I like to take my time and hit and not get hit.”

Gervonta Davis on if he indeed plans to fight Ryan Garcia next

“If it’s up to me, Ryan definitely next. We somewhat got everything going in the right direction, so we just waiting for Ryan to accept on his side and let’s get the job done.

“Ryan and Gervonta: Coming Soon.”

On Ryan Garcia tweeting that he’s ready to end him and Jake Paul picking Garcia to beat him

“Jake Paul is a clown and Ryan is a baby clown. Tell him to get ready. That’s what they do, try to get fame off other people’s victories and things like that. It shouldn’t be no more talking, it should be just working...I’ll be getting ready, I won’t be doing no more talking. (He) just gotta sign that dotted line.”