Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara rescheduled for February 18th in Nottingham

One of the best action fights featherweight has to offer is back on the schedule, as Leigh Wood is once again set to take on fellow slugger Mauricio Lara in Nottingham on February 18th.

Wood (26-2, 16 KO) and Lara (25-2-1, 18 KO) were originally set to collide last September 24th, Wood on the heels of his Knockout of the Year over Michael Conlan and Lara on the heels of a vicious war with Emiliano Sanchez, before Wood was forced out with a biceps injury. Then came a lengthy stretch of trying to finally pit Wood against Leo Santa Cruz, which proved entirely pointless when Santa Cruz elected to vacate his title at the last minute.

Even with all that, it’s hard not to be excited for this one. It’s a car crash of a fight and the latest in the Mexico vs England rivalry that’s produced banger after banger.

“Mauricio Lara has made things personal between us with the disrespect he showed me regarding my injury and my country,” said Wood. “I’m going to show him what I’m all about. See you on February 18 Nottingham – And Still!”

“I have been waiting for this opportunity for 2 years and I am not going to waste it,” said Lara. “In February 2021 I beat Warrington in England, now in 2023 I will do the same with Wood. The WBA 126lbs World Title goes to Mexico, that I promised to my daughter, my family, my team and to my whole country. Your time has come Leigh Wood, no “injury” can save you now from this.”