Roiman Villa: Rashidi Ellis can have a rematch, I’ll put him to sleep

Roiman Villa scored an upset over Rashidi Ellis this past Saturday on the Davis vs Garcia card, but it hardly came without any controversy, with debated majority decision cards going the underdog’s way after 12 rounds.

That’s not to say Villa (26-1, 24 KO) didn’t do everything he could, or leave fans with a totally bad taste in their mouths. It was a pair of 12th round knockdowns that secured him the victory over Ellis (24-1, 15 KO) on two cards of 114-112, and a third even at 113-113.

The fight was an IBF eliminator, meaning Villa has a place in line toward the title held by Errol Spence Jr, or at least the interim belt won by Jaron “Boots” Ennis in the fight after his, but Villa says he’s willing to give Ellis a rematch, just as he said in the ring post-fight.

“He disrespected me, that was his biggest mistake,” said Villa. “At the press conference, he was only talking about fighting Jaron Ennis next and ignoring me. That gave me extra power. God doesn’t like ugly.

“If he says he has doubts, we can do this again. There’s nothing different he could do to change things and if he tries to surprise me and exchange punches, then I can go home earlier next time. I’ll put him to sleep.”

While the move to give Ellis an immediate rematch could be bold (or “dumb,” depending on your stance) given the IBF situation for Villa, it may also really be the biggest fight for him, too, and an eliminator in a situation as currently crowded as the IBF’s at welterweight doesn’t mean the entire world, either, so maybe it is the right move.

It’s a fight I think a lot of people would be happy to see again, too, and for Ellis, it’s arguably simply deserved.