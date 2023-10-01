How to watch Zurdo vs Smith, Wood vs Warrington, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Oct. 3-7, 2023

Highlights

We’ve got a DAZN doubleheader on Saturday! From the UK, Leigh Wood defends his featherweight belt against Josh Warrington , and then later from Las Vegas, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez takes on Joe Smith Jr in a cruiserweight main event!

defends his featherweight belt against , and then later from Las Vegas, takes on in a cruiserweight main event! A world title fight in Quebec! Various other shows!

Tuesday, Oct. 3

FITE, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box: Where Music Meets Boxing.

Wednesday, Oct. 4

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Pablo Cesar Cano vs Zachary Ochoa. My God, it’s “Zungry”! And a Cano sighting! ProBox — which, again, is free for anyone to watch now — appear to be deep in their “oh, wow, that guy’s still around” era, and past their initial, very hopeful mission statement. I think John will be here. Let’s say yes for now. He can correct me if not. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

Thursday, Oct. 5

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Warrington press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Zurdo vs Smith press conference.

Friday, Oct. 6

BT Sport (UK), TBA, Masood Abdulah vs Marc Leach. This or Ellis Zorro vs Luca D’Ortenzi or Willy Hutchinson vs TBA are the main event. It’s a Queensberry B-show.

DAZN and Social Media, 8:00 am ET, Wood vs Warrington weigh-in.

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Zurdo vs Smith weigh-in.

Saturday, Oct. 7

DAZN and Social Media, TBA, Wood vs Warrington prelims.

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington. Wood puts his WBA featherweight title on the line against Warrington, with the two meeting in Sheffield, basically the exact midway point between Nottingham (Wood) and Leeds (Warrington). Terri Harper defends a 154 lb belt and another vacant one is on the line against Cecilia Braekhus, plus more! BLH will have live updates and coverage.

FITE PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Evelyn Bermudez vs Kim Clavel. Bermudez defends her IBF and WBO 108 lb titles against Clavel, whom ESPN were briefly fascinated with because her day job is a nurse. She was soundly beaten by Yesica Nery Plata in a challenge for the WBC and WBA titles this past January, won a stay-busy style fight in May, and now goes for it again. She should be considered an underdog, even at home; Nery beat her at the same Quebec venue. ESPN appear to have lost interest with that defeat, too. But it’s not a bad fight. Clavel is a contender, and she has solid promotional backing, which is rare for women’s fighters who aren’t with Matchroom or Jake Paul, to be honest.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr. Both main eventers are moving up to cruiserweight here, with Zurdo having embarrassingly flunked making light heavyweight for a scrapped fight with Gabe Rosado earlier this year, and Smith simply out of title avenues at 175. I like this fight and think it could be a damn fun one as well as just solid matchmaking. Not much for an undercard, but an undercard there shall be! BLH will have live updates and coverage.