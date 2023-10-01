Canelo Alvarez dominates Jermell Charlo to retain undisputed championship: Full fight highlights and results

Canelo Alvarez was far too much tonight for Jermell Charlo, retaining his undisputed super middleweight championship with a dominant, 12-round unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Canelo won on scores of 118-109, 118-109, and 119-108. Bad Left Hook had it 120-107 on two separate unofficial score cards.

Canelo picks up the 60th win of his storied career, going to 60-2-2 (39 KO) overall, while Charlo falls to 35-2-1 (19 KO).

The fight was never really competitive, as Canelo and Charlo both started very slow in the opening round, but even there the one big punch landed was a hard right hand to the body from Canelo.

From there, it just became one-way traffic, with Charlo occasionally showing some life, but just not nearly enough to win many rounds, with even the couple you could arguably give him debatable at best.

Charlo was also down in round seven, taking a knee after a hard right hand to the head.

CompuBox saw Canelo land 134 of 385 (35%) total punches, compared to Charlo at 71 of 398 (18%), so it wasn’t exactly a torrid affair in punch output, either, with Canelo averaging 32.1 punches thrown per round, and Charlo 33.2.

Canelo landed 78 power shots at a 40 percent clip, with Charlo landing just 31 at 27 percent accuracy. Canelo landed 56 jabs to Charlo’s 40, and at a much higher connect percentage (30% to 14%).

We’ll have much more from Canelo vs Charlo so stick with us overnight at Bad Left Hook!

Canelo vs Charlo highlights