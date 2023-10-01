‘You should be ashamed of yourself’: Terence Crawford rips Jermell Charlo after Canelo loss

Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo are continuing their beef after Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez tonight.

In the ring post-fight, Charlo said he still wants to fight Terence Crawford next. But Crawford threw a heavy shot at Charlo after the bout, criticizing his performance.

“You went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Crawford wrote on social media, directed to Charlo.

@TwinCharlo you went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) October 1, 2023

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) won the undisputed welterweight championship with a totally dominant victory over Errol Spence Jr — who trains alongside Charlo with Derrick James — in July, and Crawford and Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) had already been going at it in the media long before that.

The 33-year-old Charlo says he does plan to return to 154 lbs, where he still holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles for the time being.

Crawford, 36, has a contractually obligated rematch to do with Spence, but he also gets to dictate weight terms for the fight, and Spence could turn that down and not do the rematch at all.

