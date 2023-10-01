 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘You should be ashamed of yourself’: Terence Crawford rips Jermell Charlo after Canelo loss

Terence Crawford slammed Jermell Charlo’s performance against Canelo Alvarez.

By Scott Christ
Al Bello and Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Terence Crawford and Jermell Charlo are continuing their beef after Charlo’s loss to Canelo Alvarez tonight.

In the ring post-fight, Charlo said he still wants to fight Terence Crawford next. But Crawford threw a heavy shot at Charlo after the bout, criticizing his performance.

“You went out sad. Didn’t even try to win, all you did was try to survive. You should be ashamed of yourself,” Crawford wrote on social media, directed to Charlo.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) won the undisputed welterweight championship with a totally dominant victory over Errol Spence Jr — who trains alongside Charlo with Derrick James — in July, and Crawford and Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) had already been going at it in the media long before that.

The 33-year-old Charlo says he does plan to return to 154 lbs, where he still holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles for the time being.

Crawford, 36, has a contractually obligated rematch to do with Spence, but he also gets to dictate weight terms for the fight, and Spence could turn that down and not do the rematch at all.

If no Crawford vs Spence 2 next, do you want to see Crawford vs Charlo at 154?

