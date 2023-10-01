 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘This is Canelo, I’m back’: Everything Canelo Alvarez said after win over Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez said he feels in his prime again after beating Jermell Charlo.

By Scott Christ
Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas, routing Jermell Charlo over 12 rounds.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) said that he feels as though he’s “back,” shaking off injuries that led to some substandard performances in recent outings.

He also said at his post-fight press conference that he doesn’t know that Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) really ever tried to win the fight.

“I think that happens with a lot of fighters. That’s not in my mind, to just survive,” he said. “I’m not that way. But I did my job. I think he never did anything to win. (My plan was to) neutralize everything he’d come with. He’s a counter-puncher with the left hand, and I tried to not get hit.”

Canelo also said he was not disappointing by not delivering a knockout.

“You fight 12 rounds and try to show you’re the best, that’s what I did. You’ve got to give Charlo credit, he’s an undisputed champion in his division for a reason. That’s how the fight went,” he said.

“Charlo is a savvy fighter, one that can move around the ring. Sometimes you win by knockout, sometimes you win by decision. I did my job.”

More from Canelo Alvarez

“I did what I was supposed to do, and I feel great.”

On Terence Crawford’s name coming up as an opponent: “I always say if the fight makes sense, why not? But he’s not in the plan. ... If it makes sense, maybe. I don’t know right now. Let me enjoy this fight, and then you’ll know for sure.”

On feeling like himself again: “I think this is Canelo. I’m back. Finally, I’m back. I feel confident right now, I feel great. I didn’t feel like this for a long time, but now I’m back.”

On the knockdown: “I was working the body the whole fight, and then I changed my punch and that’s what happened.”

On whether he showed what he wanted: “Yeah, I would love to do more, but I had a great fighter in front of me and he did his job. He moved a lot. But I’m happy with what I did in the fight.”

“I feel in my prime, I feel fresh, and I’m ready.”

On future plans: “I’ll sit down with Al Haymon and the rest of my team. Nothing is decided yet.”

