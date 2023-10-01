‘This is Canelo, I’m back’: Everything Canelo Alvarez said after win over Jermell Charlo

Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas, routing Jermell Charlo over 12 rounds.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) said that he feels as though he’s “back,” shaking off injuries that led to some substandard performances in recent outings.

He also said at his post-fight press conference that he doesn’t know that Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) really ever tried to win the fight.

“I think that happens with a lot of fighters. That’s not in my mind, to just survive,” he said. “I’m not that way. But I did my job. I think he never did anything to win. (My plan was to) neutralize everything he’d come with. He’s a counter-puncher with the left hand, and I tried to not get hit.”

Canelo also said he was not disappointing by not delivering a knockout.

“You fight 12 rounds and try to show you’re the best, that’s what I did. You’ve got to give Charlo credit, he’s an undisputed champion in his division for a reason. That’s how the fight went,” he said.

“Charlo is a savvy fighter, one that can move around the ring. Sometimes you win by knockout, sometimes you win by decision. I did my job.”

“I did what I was supposed to do, and I feel great.”

On Terence Crawford’s name coming up as an opponent: “I always say if the fight makes sense, why not? But he’s not in the plan. ... If it makes sense, maybe. I don’t know right now. Let me enjoy this fight, and then you’ll know for sure.”

On feeling like himself again: “I think this is Canelo. I’m back. Finally, I’m back. I feel confident right now, I feel great. I didn’t feel like this for a long time, but now I’m back.”

On the knockdown: “I was working the body the whole fight, and then I changed my punch and that’s what happened.”

On whether he showed what he wanted: “Yeah, I would love to do more, but I had a great fighter in front of me and he did his job. He moved a lot. But I’m happy with what I did in the fight.”

“I feel in my prime, I feel fresh, and I’m ready.”

On future plans: “I’ll sit down with Al Haymon and the rest of my team. Nothing is decided yet.”