‘I don’t f—ing care’ who’s next’: Canelo plans Cinco De Mayo return in 2024 after Charlo win

Canelo Alvarez had it all pretty much his way tonight, beating Jermell Charlo via clear unanimous decision to retain his super middleweight undisputed championship, and says he’ll be back in the ring next May.

Specifically, Canelo plans to return on Cinco De Mayo weekend, which even more specifically would mean Saturday, May 4.

When asked who his opponent might be, a fired up Canelo responded that he “(doesn’t) fucking care.”

The most notable 168 lb name with Premier Boxing Champions — with whom Canelo has a three-fight deal — would currently be David Benavidez, a former two-time WBC titlist who never lost his belts in the ring and is coming off of a career-biggest win over Caleb Plant this past March.

The 26-year-old Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) is tentatively slated to face former 154 and 160 lb titleholder Demetrius Andrade, likely in November.

As for whom the defeated Charlo may face next, he’s got his sights set on a grudge match back at 154 against current undisputed welterweight king Terence Crawford.

Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) taking on Benavidez is what the majority of the serious boxing fans want to see next, provided, of course, that Benavidez does beat the tricky and skilled Andrade, who should not be considered a pushover.

But the 33-year-old Alvarez believes that he was back in peak form tonight after struggling with some injuries recently, and that nobody can beat him in this condition.

“I’m a strong fighter all the time. I’m a strong man,” Canelo said post-fight. “Nobody can beat this Canelo. We worked to go to the body. We know (Charlo’s) a great fighter who knows how to move in the ring, so we worked in the gym for three months. I still love boxing. I love boxing so fucking much!”

Jim Gray then asked Canelo to explain why he loves boxing.

“Boxing is my life,” he replied. “Boxing made me the person I am today. Boxing is my life. That’s why I love it so much.”