‘I want to fight Terence Crawford, f— that’: Jermell Charlo calls out Terence Crawford after loss to Canelo Alvarez

Jermell Charlo took a one-sided loss at 168 lbs to Canelo Alvarez tonight, but has his sights set on another big money fight next, calling out Terence Crawford for a 154 lb battle next.

Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) and Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) have had a ton of back-and-forth in the media, which only got ramped up after Crawford decimated Charlo stablemate Errol Spence Jr in July.

Charlo says his plan is to move back to 154 lbs next. When Showtime’s Jim Gray asked if he would be looking to fight Tim Tszyu — who now has the WBO title, meaning Charlo is no longer undisputed at that weight — he made a quick pivot to Crawford.

“I guess the winner of him and (Brian) Mendoza, or whoever I gotta fight. I’m down to fight whoever,” he said, before immediately setting a clear target.

“I want to fight Terence Crawford, fuck that. I could fight Terence Crawford in my weight division. I know he’s somewhere around this joint. I’ll fight Terence Crawford. Let him fight Errol Spence (in a rematch) and get that out of the way. I’m about to get right back in training, don’t worry about it.”

Tszyu and Mendoza will meet Oct. 14 U.S. time (Oct. 15 Australia time) in Australia on Showtime.

Charlo also offered no major excuses for his loss to Canelo, but did say the weight was noticeable for him in the ring.

“I felt like I wasn’t me in there,” Charlo said. “I don’t make excuses for myself, it is what it is. I take my punches and roll with it. This is boxing. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. It is what it is.

“Truthfully, you can feel the difference in the weight. I jumped up 14 lbs. I (was) undisputed (at 154), so I was daring to be great right now. You fall short sometimes, but you gotta just keep on pushing. My road don’t stop right here.”