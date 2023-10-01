‘I’m over Jermell Charlo’: Terence Crawford removes Charlo from ‘hit list’

Terence Crawford says he’s no longer concerned with Jermell Charlo, and that he’s removed his longtime media rival from his “hit list.”

This came after Crawford told Charlo he “should be ashamed of himself” for his performance against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night, after which Charlo once again called out Crawford.

“OK, y’all, I’m over Jermell Charlo,” Crawford wrote on social media. “He’s no longer on my hit list. He went out there and laid down and let Canelo spank him like he was his daddy with no type of resistance.”

“Congratulations, Canelo, you made the so-called lion look like a baby cub,” he added in another post.

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) and Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KO) should still be expected to keep talking, more likely than not. Charlo probably will have something to say about this, at any rate, and then on we’ll go.

In the meantime, Crawford’s name is being thrown out there for a potential fight with Canelo in 2024, and he does still have to figure out the Errol Spence Jr rematch situation, whether it will happen or not, at what weight, and so on.

Charlo plans to return to the 154 lb division, where for the time being, he still holds the WBC, WBA, and IBF titles.