Leigh Wood goes dramatic again, KSI vs Fury preview, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 10, 2023

Tuesday is podcast day, and a podcast we give you!
- First Half: A look ahead at this week’s action! Tim Tszyu faces Brian Mendoza in a 154 lb title fight in Australia, and Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri unify middleweight belts in Texas! Plus, yes, there is a big Misfits Boxing show on Saturday, and we’ve got a bit on KSI vs Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, too.
- Middle Segment: Microwaves. What are these things about, and will they stand the test of time?
- Second Half: A look back at last week! Hey, that Leigh Wood is sure creating some memories, huh? Plus the uncertain future of Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez coming off of a win in his cruiserweight debut, and a bit more!
If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
