‘He doesn’t really want it and we all know why’: Malik Scott says Anthony Joshua is content not to fight Deontay Wilder

During a media interview captured by Fight Hype, trainer Malik Scott discusses Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez’s latest performance over Joe Smith Jr before touching on the current status of Deontay Wilder, who still hasn’t been scheduled for his return. Check out some of what Scott had to say about Wilder below.

Scott on any updates with Wilder’s career

“When you the hardest puncher in the history of the sport it’s very hard for guys to want to fight you. I’m gonna say a number...fighters would rather stay poor than make $4M. That’s a tragedy. They’d rather ask for $15-$20M knowing it’s not on the table, they knowing this money is not on the table for them but they’d rather ask for that. It’s insane.

“Deontay is one of those fighters that can literally cut your switch off completely with one shot. And that’s something that most fighters don’t want to face, they don’t want to face that specimen.

“I just want him to fight, man. I’m so frustrated, that’s my brother, I love him, and to me out of all this shit he’s the one not benefiting from it because of inactivity.”

On if Anthony Joshua or Andy Ruiz is more willing to come to the table

“Ruiz probably at this point. AJ is cool if he go his whole career without fighting Deontay. He don’t really mind it...To me, AJ doesn’t campaign about the fight enough. He doesn’t really want it and we all know why. Because stylistically he’s picture perfect to be knocked the fuck out by Deontay.”