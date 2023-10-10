‘Andrade can make him pay’: Timothy Bradley breaks down matchup in David Benavidez vs Demetrius Andrade

During a virtual panel with ProBox TV, featuring Timothy Bradley, Chris Algieri, and Paul Malignaggi, Bradley shared some of his thoughts on the official fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade, and how he views the fight.

Bradley on the Benavidez vs Andrade matchup

“I think it’s a fight that now Andrade gets to show what he really is and why people have been avoiding him for years. He was never able to get a real big fight in his career based upon his skill set and for whatever reason people will make excuses and say ‘well, he’s not entertaining, he’s not that, he’s not this,’ but the real reason is he’s extremely skillful and dominant inside that ring.

“Now, Benvidez, to me, is a fighter that’s getting a lot of clout. Yes, we call him the ‘monster’ but as I watch him on film I see a lot of opportunities where a guy with the smarts of Andrade can make him pay. Andrade is also a left-hander. I mean, that brings a lot more that Benavidez has to deal with in the ring. We haven’t seen Benavidez with a whole lot of left-handers.

“And Benavidez, I think his biggest issue in this fight is going to be his footwork. I feel that he has terrible footwork, he squares up often, and I feel like a fighter with Andrade’s skill set and experience, he’s going to be able to expose that, come forward, pick his spots wisely, move, be elusive with his defense as well, make this guy miss. And I think we’re going to have to see a better version of Benavidez if he’s going to pull off this win.

“I’m telling you right now, man. Don’t count out — do not count out Andrade. He’s a sneaky, sneaky fighter, good well-schooled boxer, and he has what it takes to outbox Benavidez.”