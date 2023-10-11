‘It’s gonna be a war’: David Benavidez warns Demetrius Andrade ahead of November fight

David Benavidez’s fight with Demetrius Andrade was finally made official yesterday, with the two set to meet in a Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view main event on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Las Vegas.

Both fighters are unbeaten, but known for very different styles, and the 26-year-old Benavidez (27-0, 23 KO) is warning Andrade (32-0, 19 KO) to prepare for a real battle.

“Get ready, Demetrius Andrade,” he posted on social media. “It’s gonna be a WAR in Las Vegas.”

The 35-year-old Andrade has fought just once at 168 lbs, a Jan. 7 shutout win over 10 rounds against Demond Nicholson, who is nowhere near the level of Benavidez. And frankly, even though he’s won world titles at 154 and 160, Andrade has really never faced anyone thought to be on par with today’s Benavidez.

It will be, by some distance, Andrade’s biggest fight after 15 years as a professional.

The winner of the Benavidez vs Andrade fight figures to be a prime candidate — maybe the prime candidate — to next face undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez in May 2024.