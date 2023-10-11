‘This guy is going home early’: Tommy Fury predicts early stoppage of KSI

Today’s press conference for KSI vs Tommy Fury had its share of theatrics highlighted by an altercation between KSI and John Fury. It began with KSI heckling Tommy from the balcony which prompted John Fury to throw a bottle at him, with KSI retaliating by spitting at the elder Fury. Here’s some of what Tommy had to say about what transpired.

Tommy Fury on what happened between KSI and his father, John Fury

“Just an idiot spouting a load of crap from the top where nobody can reach him. But face to face he’s not nothing to say.”

On his expectations for his bout with KSI

“A lot of shit, to be honest, as what you’re getting here. But he’s not fooling anybody. The man’s talking to compensate for fighting. He can’t fight that well so he’s trying to talk a good game. But at the end of the day, come Saturday night, that talk goes out the window and fighting wins fights.

“My prediction is he’ll be very lucky to get out three rounds. And I mean that. I know I said it before in the past, but I’ve watched the Jake Paul fight back, I know where I went wrong, and trust me, this guy is going home early.

“I’m not going to react to a man like that. He’s below me levels and levels and levels. I’m not going to get involved in what he’s trying to say, I’m just going to hide him out on Saturday night and see how his talking works for him then.”