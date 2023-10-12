‘The fans are going to be the ones that’s going to win’: David Benavidez promises great fight with Demetrius Andrade

Today marked the official kick off press conference for the upcoming super middleweight fight between David Benavidez and Demetrius Andrade, which will headline on Showtime PPV on Nov. 25. Both fighters appeared on stage today to make the formal announcement, and showed great respect towards one another while promising the fans a great fight. Check out some excerpts from the press conference below.

Benavidez on his fight with Andrade

“This is the biggest fight of my career up to this date. I give Demetrius Andrade a lot of props, he’s a great fighter, a lot of people have been ducking him for a long time. But I feel like I was in the seat he was in, that nobody wanted to give him the opportunity. But now we came together, got the opportunity to make a great fight happen and these are the types of fights I want. I want to make my own lane, I want to fight the best out of the best.

“Demetrius is up there as one of the best in this weight class so I know it’s not going to be an easy fight, I know it’s going to be a tough fight, but at the end of the day this will bring the best out of me and I’m a monster for a reason.”

Andrade on landing the best opponent he’s faced in his career

“Listen, this is a great opportunity for myself, it’s a great opportunity for David Benavidez to put on a show, to keep Showtime/PBC and helping them doing what they’ve been doing, putting the best versus the best. So I’m excited. This is a great matchup. Again, David is giving me the opportunity to become a three division world champion, so I’m looking for that. So we’re here. I’m ready to rumble.

“I think it will be a great fight. I think our styles are going to clash real well and I think we’re going to put on a show and may the best man win, of course. Get them tickets, pay-per-view.”

Benavidez on how facing Andrade will be different than when he faced Plant

“Everything about Demetrius Andrade is different. His fighting style is different, he’s a left, his combination selection is different. So it’s up to me to go in there and do the homework for myself and see what I can learn off him from his previous fights and then put the game plan together.

“Like I said, this guy is a world class fighter and he’s not going to give me an easy fight at all. And he’s hungry for the fight so that’s going to make for a great fight, a great event for everybody at Showtime and the fans are going to be the ones that’s going to win. It’s going to be an amazing fight.”