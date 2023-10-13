Yokasta Valle to defend titles against Anabel Ortiz, Nov. 4 on DAZN

Yokasta Valle will defend her IBF and WBO 105 lb titles on Saturday, Nov. 4, facing Anabel Ortiz in a “Golden Boy Fight Night” main event on DAZN.

Golden Boy and/or DAZN appear to now feel that Saturday nights, even when nobody is going to watch, are better than Thursdays for the “Golden Boy Fight Night” shows. This is at least a more meaningful fight than Berchelt vs Rios, though.

Valle (29-2, 9 KO) just fought on Sept. 16, beating Maria Santizo via clear 10-round decision in Commerce, Calif., on the Zepeda vs Gesta undercard.

The 31-year-old Costa Rican fighter has held the IBF title since beating Joana Pastrana in Spain back in 2019, and added the WBO belt with a win over Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen in Sept. 2022.

The 37-year-old Ortiz (33-5, 4 KO) is a good fighter and solid contender, though Valle will be a big favorite against the Mexican veteran. She won the WBA 105 lb title just over 10 years ago, beating Etsuko Tada in Japan, and held it for nearly eight years before losing to Seniesa Estrada in March 2021.

You may have also seen her in a losing effort against Marlen Esparza in a flyweight title fight in Dec. 2021. Like Valle, Ortiz is coming off of a win over Santizo, though hers was more competitive and came a year ago.

The fight will take place in Costa Rica, where Valle draws good crowds.

Nov. 4 will also be the night Efe Ajagba faces Joe Goodall in an ESPN+ main event, and Adrien Broner’s next small-time PPV fight. So really it’s a night of absolute blockbusters.