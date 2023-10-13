Subriel Matias to defend IBF title against Shohjahon Ergashev on Benavidez vs Andrade undercard

Subriel Matias finally has his first IBF 140 lb title defense set, it appears, as Mike Coppinger reports at ESPN.com that Matias will face Shohjahon Ergashev on the Benavidez vs Andrade PPV undercard on Nov. 25.

It’s a solid addition to the PPV card, as Matias (19-1, 19 KO) is simply not in bad fights.

The 31-year-old Matias won the vacant IBF title on Feb. 25, stopping Jeremias Ponce after five rounds of a really spirited fight where Matias’ power was just too much for Ponce. He’s won four in a row, all by corner retirement, since an upset loss to Petros Ananyan in Feb. 2020.

One of those wins was revenge against Ananyan, a dominant display in Jan. 2022.

Ergashev, who turns 32 in December, hasn’t fought since Aug. 2022, and has sort of been waiting for a title shot order to come through. You may have seen him on ShoBox over the years, and the Uzbek southpaw will be taking a major step up in competition. He’s had the look of a contender so far, but hasn’t proven it in serious, higher-level fights.