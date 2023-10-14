 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

KSI vs Tommy Fury: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, PPV price, full card

KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis headline Misfits Boxing’s biggest event to date.

By Scott Christ
KSI and Tommy Fury settle it in the ring today!
KSI takes on Tommy Fury and Logan Paul settles the score with Dillon Danis to co-headline today’s massive Misfits Boxing event from Manchester, England.

Live coverage for the main card will kick off at 2 pm ET, and we’ll be here with highlights, updates, results, and round-by-round for the two main fights in the stream below.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

You can order via DAZN PPV for $54.99 if you are a DAZN subscriber, and you can also get the fight at PPV.com without a DAZN subscription for $64.99.

Main Card (DAZN PPV, 2:00 pm ET)

Note: KSI vs Tommy Fury is, apparently, a sanctioned professional fight counting on professional records. The rest of the card is not.

  • KSI (1-0, 1 KO) vs Tommy Fury (9-0, 4 KO), cruiserweights, 6 rounds
  • Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis, 6 rounds
  • Slim Albaher vs Salt Papi, 5 rounds, for Misfits middleweight title
  • Deen the Great vs Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, for Misfits lightweight title
  • King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor, 5 rounds, for Misfits light heavyweight title
  • Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate, 4 rounds
  • NichLMAO & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Pineda & Bdave, tag team

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, Noon ET)

  • Ed Matthews vs Swarmz, 3 rounds
  • Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts, 4 rounds, for Misfits heavyweight title
  • Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace, 3 rounds, for Misfits flyweight title
  • S-X vs DTG, 3 rounds

