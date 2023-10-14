Janibek vs Gualtieri: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri will unify the WBO and IBF middleweight titles in tonight’s main event from Rosenberg, Texas.

Live coverage for the main card starts at 10:30 pm ET on both ESPN and ESPN+. Prelims will start at 6 pm ET on ESPN+.

John Hansen will have round-by-round for the main card fights in the stream below:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KO) vs Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Janibek’s WBO and Gualtieri’s IBF titles

Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KO) vs Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET)