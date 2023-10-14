 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Janibek vs Gualtieri: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri unify middleweight titles on ESPN!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri unify middleweight titles on ESPN
Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri unify middleweight titles on ESPN
Top Rank

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Vincenzo Gualtieri will unify the WBO and IBF middleweight titles in tonight’s main event from Rosenberg, Texas.

Live coverage for the main card starts at 10:30 pm ET on both ESPN and ESPN+. Prelims will start at 6 pm ET on ESPN+.

John Hansen will have round-by-round for the main card fights in the stream below:

Main Card (ESPN and ESPN+, 10:30 pm ET)

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KO) vs Vincenzo Gualtieri (21-0-1, 7 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Janibek’s WBO and Gualtieri’s IBF titles
  • Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KO) vs Nahir Albright (16-2, 7 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Richard Torrez Jr (6-0, 6 KO) vs Tyrrell Herndon (21-4, 14 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Guido Vianello (10-1-1, 9 KO) vs Curtis Harper (14-9, 9 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
  • Giovanni Marquez (6-0, 4 KO) vs Donte Strayhorn (12-4-1, 4 KO), junior welterweights, 6 rounds
  • Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) vs Jose Perez (11-1-2, 5 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
  • Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KO) vs Narciso Carmona (11-1-1, 6 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
  • Alan Garcia (9-0, 8 KO) vs Nelson Hampton (10-7, 6 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KO) vs Oscar Bravo (25-13, 11 KO), junior lightweights, 8 rounds
  • Jakhongir Zokirov (debut) vs Guillermo Del Rio (4-4-1, 2 KO)

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook